HAYS, Kan. — The Junction City Blue Jays opened off their 2021 season Friday night, scrimmaging the Hays High Indians and the Salina South Cougars. In 2019, the Kansas State High School Activities Association approved the implementation of a scrimmage, or "jamboree," prior to the first week of football games in the state. In 202o, the events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.