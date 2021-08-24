Cancel
Weatherly, PA

Auxiliary plans 9/11 remembrance

Times News
 7 days ago

On Sept. 11, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 in Weatherly will hold a “911 Remembrance” at the post home. Sept. 11, 2001, was the deadliest day on U.S. soil since the Civil War and the deadliest terrorist attack in world history. In total, 2,977 lives were lost in New York City, at the Pentagon and on Flight 93 near Shanksville, including citizens from 90 foreign nations. Since 9/11, thousands of first responders have perished from 9/11-related illnesses (a toll that is still rising), and over 70 million children have been born in the U.S., meaning that over 20% of our population has no living memory of 9/11.

