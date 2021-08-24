Charlotte Tilbury Nudegasm Collection Swatches
Charlotte Tilbury Nudegasm Collection includes a face palette, dual-ended eyeliner, and five lipsticks (one wasn’t available when I made my purchase). I don’t understand how a brand can understand that there is more than one shade of “nude” for lipstick but it escapes them that the same doesn’t apply to cheek products… I will say that the palette is more medium/medium deep than very light/light-leaning as one might have expected, though. It would make more sense to offer Light/Medium and Medium/Deep options (at a minimum).www.temptalia.com
