Charlotte Tilbury Nudegasm Collection Swatches

temptalia.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Tilbury Nudegasm Collection includes a face palette, dual-ended eyeliner, and five lipsticks (one wasn’t available when I made my purchase). I don’t understand how a brand can understand that there is more than one shade of “nude” for lipstick but it escapes them that the same doesn’t apply to cheek products… I will say that the palette is more medium/medium deep than very light/light-leaning as one might have expected, though. It would make more sense to offer Light/Medium and Medium/Deep options (at a minimum).

