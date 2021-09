Some of the most infectious states in America have seen a surge in the number of sick children with the COVID-19 Delta variant. Estefani Lopez of Houston told NBC’s Today Show that her eleven-month old baby had to be airlifted 150 miles away because Houston hospitals had run out of pediatric beds. Louisiana and Florida are also seeing a spike in cases, but scientists aren’t clear as to why more kids are getting sick. Medical experts believe the surges are due to the fact that the Delta variant is highly transmissible and young children aren’t able to get the vaccine. While the number of cases in children is going up, there’s no evidence that the Delta variant is more dangerous in children than adults.