Assemblyman Phil Palmesano is calling out the Hochul administration and both Majority conferences of the Legislature for their failure in distributing federally allocated funds designated for financially struggling renters and landlords. New York received over $2.6 billion from the federal government to assist landlords and renters. Only $200 million, or 7 percent, has actually been dispersed to landlords for their loss of income over the moratorium’s past 17 months. Palmesano believes the state’s failure from not dispersing these funds is now compounded even further by the governor and Legislature’s Democratic majorities extending the eviction moratorium Thursday another four and a half months, until Jan. 15, 2022.