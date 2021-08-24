Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, localized heavy rain

The Chicago area is under the threat of severe storms Tuesday evening.

is in effect for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, McHenry counties until 11 p.m.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said a line of severe storms over Iowa will move into the Chicago area and are likely to produce severe storms between 6 and 10 p.m.

The greatest risks with any storms that develop will be high winds, up to 60+ mph, and localized heavy rain, Mowry said.

While the tornado threat is low, Mowry said a rogue tornado warning is possible as the bowed line of storms sweeps across the area.

Much of northern Illinois, as well as the lakefront areas of northwest Indiana and southeast Michigan, are under a "slight" risk of severe weather, a level 2 out of 5, according to the Storm Prediction Center.