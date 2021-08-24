Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

HDPE Pipes Market: Worldwide Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 - 2025

bostonnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs per the report, the global HDPE pipes market generated $17.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $26.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025. Increased use of HDPE in irrigation systems in the agricultural industry and rise in urbanization propel the growth of the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and crude oil would hinder the market growth. On the other hand, innovations and technological advancements in HDPE pipes would create new opportunities for the market players in near future.

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Hdpe Pipes Market#Comprehensive Analysis#Cagr#Jm Eagle Inc#Lane Enterprises Inc#Wl Plastics#Uponor#Prinsco Inc#Mexichem S A B De C V#Poly Plastic Group#Radius System#United Poly Systems#Blue Diamond Industries#Llc#Allied Market Research#Amr#Allied Analytics Llp#Life Sciences#Ict Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Industrybostonnews.net

Iron Overload Syndrome Market: Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Products, and Key Companies Working in the Space

DelveInsight's Iron Overload Syndrome Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The Iron Overload Syndrome market report also offers comprehensive insights into the Iron Overload Syndrome market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing clinical trials, key collaboration in the space, and key pharmaceutical companies actively pushing iron overload syndrome market size growth forward.
Pet Servicesbostonnews.net

Dog Pads Market Swot Analysis by Key Players Four Paws, WizSmart, Paw Inspired

The latest research on "Worldwide Dog Pads Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
BusinessMedagadget.com

Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2021- Size, Share, Opportunity, Comprehensive Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027

Bilirubin Blood Test Market Research Report: Information by Test Type (Total Serum Bilirubin), Product Type (Consumables and Instruments), Applications (Pediatric/Infants and Adults), End User (Hospitals, Pediatric Clinics) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW)) – Forecast till 2027. Bilirubin Blood Test Market Overview:. The...
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market to Cross $25.4 Billion at 6.5% CAGR by 2027

The global hydrogen energy storage market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Proliferating demand for sustainable energy resource is expected to drive the hydrogen energy storage market growth. Hydrogen energy storage as a replacement of conventional fossil fuel energy is expected to foster the market growth. As governments across the globe are focusing more on decarbonization, the market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Automotive Drive Control Unit Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Hitachi, Mitsubishi, Bosch

The latest research on "Worldwide Automotive Drive Control Unit Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Electronicsbostonnews.net

Consumer Drone Market is Booming Worldwide with DJI, Parrot, 3D Robotics, SkyTech

The latest research on "Worldwide Consumer Drone Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Industrybostonnews.net

Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Market Swot Analysis by Key Players Rolls-Royce, Safran, GE

The latest research on "Worldwide Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Carsbostonnews.net

Air Conditioning Systems For Cars Buses Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Mitsubishi, DENSO, HELLA

The latest research on "Worldwide Air Conditioning Systems For Cars Buses Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Marketsbostonnews.net

Education Apps Market is Booming Worldwide with SAP, Microsoft, Oracle

The latest research on "Worldwide Education Apps Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Marketsbostonnews.net

Meal Replacement Energy Bar Market Swot Analysis by Key Players Abbott Nutrition, Herbalife, Kellogg

The latest research on "Worldwide Meal Replacement Energy Bar Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Apparelbostonnews.net

Denim Pants Market is Booming Worldwide with Levi Strauss, Gap, Diesel

The latest research on "Worldwide Denim Pants Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Industrybostonnews.net

Steam Turbine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the steam turbine market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the steam turbine market is expected to reach $33.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.7%. In this market, coal is the largest segment by plant fuel, whereas 600 MW and above is largest by turbine size. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing energy requirement at domestic and industrial level and increasing installation of coal, nuclear and combine cycle power generation facilities.
Credits & Loansbostonnews.net

Personal Bank Card Market Is Booming Worldwide with Caxton Mark, Are Con, Art-Line, Emperor Technology

The latest report released on Worldwide Personal Bank Card Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Worldwide Personal Bank Card Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Worldwide Personal Bank Card Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Advanced Card Systems and Solutions, Are Con, Art-Line, Caxton Mark, Emperor Technology, Hedpes & Sis Software and Services etc.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Milk Packaging Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Amcor, Ball, Evergreen Packaging, Elopak

The ' Milk Packaging market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Milk Packaging derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Milk Packaging market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsbostonnews.net

SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Epson Robots, Omron Adept Technologies, Staubli Robotics

The ' SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsbostonnews.net

Smart Lighting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2026

According to a research report "Smart Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations), End Use Application, Communication Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2026 from USD 10.9 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2026. Europe has the largest market share for smart lighting. Whereas, APAC has the highest growth rate and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly changing face of technology and customer needs in high-potential markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Due to advancements in technology and the emergence of new business models as well as new constructions in the developing cities of the region, the smart lighting market is exhibiting an upbeat outlook. The booming commercial and industrial sectors would further fuel the adoption of smart lightings in APAC. Furthermore, growth in end-use sectors and mounting investments from government bodies are also favouring the growth of the smart lighting market in the region.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Synthetic Cannabinoids Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2021 to 2031

Fact.MR analyse the Synthetic Cannabinoids market by considering mentioned factors collected through extensive primary research from key opinion leaders (KOL) and demand-side participants at regional/country level, such as shrimp industry participants, retail and channel partners, end users etc. These estimates are further validated with supply-side participants such as C-level executives of key market participants, product managers, distributors as well as our in-house expert panel. The participants for primary research interviews are selected through a stratified sampling method, and the numbers are inferred for one illustrative country, followed by benchmarking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy