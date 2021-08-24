First Avenue ramps to, from Tarentum Bridge to close for paving

Tribune-Review

The First Avenue ramps onto and off of the Tarentum Bridge will be closed for much of the day Thursday, Tarentum officials announced.

The ramps will be closed from early morning until late afternoon for paving at Ross Street and First Avenue at the foot of the ramps, near the entrance to the Tarentum Marina parking lot.

The borough said crews expect the paving work to be finished in the afternoon.

The ramps are expected to be open for afternoon commuters.