Teenager Life Insurance Market is Booming Worldwide with MetLife, PingAn, AXA

The global hydrogen energy storage market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Proliferating demand for sustainable energy resource is expected to drive the hydrogen energy storage market growth. Hydrogen energy storage as a replacement of conventional fossil fuel energy is expected to foster the market growth. As governments across the globe are focusing more on decarbonization, the market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.