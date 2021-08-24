Cancel
Portageville, MO

Essay contest spotlights freedom to read

By Standard Democrat
Standard Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTAGEVILLE, Mo. - The New Madrid County Library System is celebrating the freedom to read and offering cash prizes to students who write about it. One of four public libraries across the U.S. to receive a grant from the Freedom to Read Foundation, the New Madrid County Library System is sponsoring an essay contest for middle school and high school students in the county to promote Banned Book Week 2021 from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

standard-democrat.com

Comments / 0

