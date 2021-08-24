One injured in East Prairie accident
One driver sustained moderate injuries as a result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred in East Prairie about 11:06 a.m. last Monday. According to East Prairie Police Chief Lorrie Christian, Lucas Moore, 18, of East Prairie, driving a 1997 Chevy pickup, was traveling north on North Martin. As he attempted to cross Highway 105 onto Prairie Drive, he struck a 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by David Dixon, 72, of Charleston, causing his vehicle to overturn and land against a tree. Dixon was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. According to Christian, both vehicles sustained extensive damage.standard-democrat.com
Comments / 0