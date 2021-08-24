Cancel
Cal Poly to require negative COVID-19 test before move-in

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 6 days ago
In an announcement to the campus community on Tuesday, Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong said that all students must present a negative COVID-19 test before they return to campus.

The negative test must be taken within 72 hours of move-in, for on-campus students, or within 72 hours before a student's first day on campus.

The rule applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated students who will be returning to Cal Poly's campus this quarter.

Students taking only virtual classes who will not be on campus do not need to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Cal Poly's announcement says that PCR or molecular tests are preferred for students moving in, but the school will accept antigen or rapid tests.

If students struggle to get tested in time, testing will be available on campus.

In the message, Armstrong followed up on the student body's vaccination numbers.

"I am pleased to report that our students enrolled for fall are 85 percent vaccinated with a rate of about 90 percent when you include those partially or planning to be vaccinated," Armstrong said.

He noted that the student population has a higher vaccination rate than the San Luis Obispo community.

According to numbers SLO County released on Monday, 60.3% of county residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated. 68.5% are at least partially vaccinated.

Students who do not comply with Cal Poly's vaccination policies will lose access to the Cal Poly Portal.

New and returning students will move on campus from Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 14-19. Cal Poly's fall quarter begins on Monday, Sept. 20.

