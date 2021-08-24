Cancel
MLB

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor (oblique) activated, returns to lineup

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

New York manager Luis Rojas said shortstop Francisco Lindor would be activated from the injured list Tuesday and play in the Mets’ home game against the San Francisco Giants.

A corresponding roster move was not yet finalized when Rojas spoke to reporters before the game.

Lindor missed the Mets’ last 36 games with a strained right oblique. He last played July 16 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he sustained the injury.

The 27-year-old is in his first season in New York after joining the team via trade and signing a 10-year, $341 million contract extension in April. He played for the Cleveland Indians from 2015-20, earning American League All-Star honors four times.

He hasn’t lived up to his reputation offensively, as he recently admitted to reporters in a conference call. Lindor is batting .228 this season with 11 home runs, 11 doubles and 36 RBIs over 87 games.

Why Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez are the New York Mets’ last playoff chance

Lindor was asked about Mets owner Steve Cohen’s recent tweet that “it’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” a clear shot at his team’s lackluster offense.

“We haven’t really hit all year long,” Lindor said. “I haven’t performed. I haven’t done it. Bottom line, I haven’t done what I’m here to do when it comes to the offensive side.

“Defense, they can’t talk to me. Baserunning, they can’t talk to me, either. But offensively, yeah, criticize me. Say whatever. You’re right. You’re all right. I’m with them. I haven’t performed.”

Tuesday should mark the first game Lindor plays alongside Mets trade-deadline acquisition Javier Baez, the former Chicago Cubs infielder. Baez — who has played shortstop in all 10 of his starts for the Mets thus far — has batted .205 for them with two home runs.

–Field Level Media

