Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas reports over 2,200 new COVID cases as hospitalizations decrease

Posted by 
THV11
THV11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTeFL_0bbhe3to00

As COVID-19 surges, data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows there are more patients in the ICU for the virus than not.

In Tuesday's press conference, Gov. Hutchinson opened by saying Arkansas's ICU bed space for COVID-19 patients is full. But by the afternoon, the governor noted on Twitter that hospitalizations and ventilator use had dropped relieving "some pressure on ICU capacity."

He called it a "cautionary note for everyone." He also noted that these numbers often fluctuate and that hospitals are working to get more beds online.

Key facts to know:

  • Total cases: 438,465 (+2,223 )
  • Total deaths: 6,749 ( +45 )
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,367 (-44)
  • Fully immunized: 1,171,949 (+6,006)

The governor warned people not to use ivermectin for treating the virus. He said that the Arkansas Poison Control Center has seen increased calls in number of people taking the drug.

Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas's health secretary, said booster shots should be available September 20. You will be eligible for booster 8 months after your last dose.

The average age of people hospitalized in Arkansas has decreased from 63.6 year olds in November to 54.6 currently. Gov. Hutchinson said this reflects the impact of Delta and the immunization rate in older versus younger age groups.

"We're working with hospitals to expand capacity," Hutchinson said. "It's difficult with limitations on nurse staffing, but I'm proud of the determination of our hospitals."

The positivity rate in Arkansas is over 20% for COVID-19 cases, which is five times the national average, according to health officials.

In the latest UAMS projection , all counties in the state show low vaccination rates as the state battles ICU bed shortages as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.

Comments / 0

THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immunization#Covid#Icu#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy