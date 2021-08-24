Special Weather Statement issued for Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Evangeline; St. Landry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Evangeline and central St. Landry Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lebeau, or near Palmetto, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Ville Platte, Leonville, Palmetto, Port Barre, Washington, Prairie Ronde, Grand Prairie and Lebeau. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 13 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
