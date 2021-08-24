Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berrien A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Berrien County through 600 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bridgman, or 8 miles northwest of Buchanan, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buchanan and Berrien Springs. This includes Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 14 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0