Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dickeyville, or 9 miles southwest of Platteville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cuba City, Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Georgetown, Potosi, Kieler, Lock And Dam 11, Sandy Hook, Louisburg, Sinsinawa and Big Patch. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
