Pentagon spokesman John Kirby defended the fact that U.S. citizens have been left behind in Afghanistan, saying such circumstances are commonplace for Americans. During an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, Kirby faced questions about how Americans will be able to leave Afghanistan now that the final U.S. troops have left the country. Kirby said, “It’s not completely unlike the way we do it elsewhere around the world, I mean we have Americans that get stranded in countries all the time.”