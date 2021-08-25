Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Acquires Two Vet Clinics for $3.9M

Wareham, MA Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay have completed the sale of an Aldi anchored retail center in Wareham. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $7.22 million. The Aldi anchored retail center is located at 2419 Cranberry Highway (MA Rte. 28). Wareham Marketplace is a new construction retail center that consists of a 29,910 s/f inline strip center leased to Aldi (corporate ground lease) and Dollar Tree, and a 5,337 s/f inline strip center. The center is also improved by a freestanding AutoZone, Wendy’s and Mattress Firm that were not part of the offering. Wareham Marketplace is well located at the intersection of Tobey Rd. and Cranberry Highway, near the I-195 Exit 21 on/off ramp, and 1,000 feet from the junction of I-495 and 195. Located in the area’s primary commercial corridor the property is surrounded by numerous businesses and retailers including Target, Walmart Supercenter, Lowe’s, DSW, TJ Maxx, Petco, Michaels, Staples, Chipotle, Starbucks, 99 Restaurant, Five Guys, and Dunkin’ Donuts, all attracting consumers to the area. The pad sites within Wareham Marketplace, which consist of an AutoZone (corporate ground lease), Wendy’s (corporate ground lease), and a Mattress Firm (corporate lease) are now for sale.