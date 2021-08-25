Cancel
Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Acquires Two Vet Clinics for $3.9M

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Pathway Vet Alliance properties for $3.9 million. The properties consist of a Thrive Vet Care property and a dual-tenant property that is anchored by Eye Care for Animals and includes a space of approximately 2,000 square feet that FCPT will lease to a new retail tenant. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Illinois and Rhode Island and are occupied under net leases with a weighted average term of eight years remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

