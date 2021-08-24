Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

9 women now serving as governors in U.S., tying a record

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Kathy Hochul officially taking the reins as New York’s governor, an historic number of women are currently leading U.S. states — a push towards equality and representation that could continue into next year’s midterm elections. There are now nine women serving as governor in the U.S. That ties a...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Kimberly Yee
Person
Sarah Sanders
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#U S#Rutgers University#American University#Democratic#Republican#State#United We
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Axios

Brian Benjamin to serve as New York lieutenant governor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul named state Sen. Brian Benjamin, a fellow Democrat, to succeed her as lieutenant governor Thursday. Why it matters: Hochul, who hails from western New York and is running for governor in 2022, sought a running mate from the city, per the New York Times. Benjamin represents Harlem, Morningside Heights, Washington Heights and the Upper West Side.
U.S. Politicsmsmagazine.com

Just 2% of All U.S. Governors Have Been Women; U.S. and Afghanistan Tie for Women’s Political Representation: Weekend Reading on Women’s Representation

Weekend Reading on Women’s Representation is a compilation of stories about women’s representation in politics, on boards, in sports and entertainment, in judicial offices and in the private sector in the U.S. and around the world—with a little gardening and goodwill mixed in for refreshment!. News of the tragedy unfolding...
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

DeSantis and other GOP governors like him are endangering their own people

The first duty of any state governor is to protect the health and safety of the citizenry. In that sense, the incredibly cynical and dangerous performative politics against pandemic safety being undertaken by some (though not all) Republican governors around America is nothing less than the abdication of their duty.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Local leaders defy governors banning mask mandates

Recent COVID-19 surges are prompting some local leaders to defy governors who have banned mask mandates in their state, reports The New York Times. The office of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he "has been clear that we must rely on personal responsibility, not government mandates," according to the Times.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Times of San Diego

Democrats Aid Gov. Newsom by Killing Controversial Bills as Recall Vote Nears

Turns out 2021 is not a good year for Democrats to make California stand out too much for being weird. With Gov. Gavin Newsom facing a Sept. 14 recall election, fellow Democrats in the Legislature appeared to protect him from having to sign or veto some controversial measures as they culled hundreds of bills Thursday in the biannual ritual known as the “suspense file.”
PoliticsSFGate

Guess whose face is all over Gavin Newsom's anti-recall mailer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom really, really wants to run against Donald Trump in his recall election. A mailer recently distributed by Newsom's "Stop the Republican Recall" committee makes as much clear, as the slip of paper features not one, but five separate images of the former president. It also features an image of a supporter of the former president in a "MAGA" hat shouting.
Georgia StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Georgia mayors slam governor over COVID order

ATLANTA — The mayors of some of Georgia’s largest cities are slamming Gov. Brian Kemp’s new order that aims to limit local efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In an open letter on Friday, the mayors of Atlanta, Savannah, Athens-Clarke County and Augusta-Richmond County suggested the Republican governor was putting politics above public health.
California StateWashington Times

Larry Elder, California governor?

Conservative radio host Larry Elder continues his challenge to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election — and his bid for that office has drawn intense scrutiny. “He calls himself the ‘Sage from South Central.’ Critics call him ‘the Black face of white supremacy.’ And Californians may...
Politicstennesseestar.com

Governor DeSantis Appoints Three New Members to the Florida Elections Commission

The Florida Elections Commission will look to add three new members after Governor DeSantis appointed Nicholas Primrose, Marva Preston and Carlos Lopez-Cantera to the panel on Friday, with Primrose being the designated Chair. DeSantis’ appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate and are the first in over a...
EducationNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Biden Administration to Take On Governors Blocking Masks in Schools

President Joe Biden says he's directing the Department of Education to use its legal authority against governors who are attempting to block and intimidate local school districts from requiring students and teachers to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a speech about vaccine boosters at the White...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Texas governor Greg Abbott, who fought mask mandates, tests positive for Covid

Texas governor Greg Abbott tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, after weeks spent banning local mask requirements and meeting maskless crowds. Abbott, a Republican, is fully vaccinated against the virus and is not experiencing symptoms, his office said in a statement. He is taking a monoclonal antibody treatment and isolating in the governor’s mansion.
Politicstexas.gov

Governor Abbott Names Paup to Western States Water Council

Governor Greg Abbott has named Brooke Paup to the Western States Water Council for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. Brooke Paup of Austin is the chairman of the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB), and has served on the TWDB since February 2018. Previously, she served as the director of legislative affairs for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. She is formerly the deputy division chief of intergovernmental relations and former special assistant for policy and research for the Office of the Attorney General, where she worked on legislative issues, special litigation, and public finance, including the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Brooke has 15 years of state government experience. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Symphony League, and a board member of the Wine and Food Foundation of Texas. Paup received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech School of Law.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Arizona Colleges Institute Mask Requirements, in Potential Defiance of Governor’s Order

Arizona’s three public universities announced Wednesday that they would be instituting face-mask requirements in certain settings, possibly defying legislation that prohibits universities and community colleges from mandating several public-health measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Arizona State University was the first institution to push back, announcing it would be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy