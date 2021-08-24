Joining U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Is Easy and Provides Industry Benefits

The National Cotton Council is working to organize educational outreach opportunities and enrollment meetings for cotton producers interested in joining the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. As greater attention is paid to the overall supply chain and the demand for transparency continues to increase, the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is setting a standard for sustainability in the cotton industry. The program tracks and validates the progress made in the area of sustainability to make U.S. cotton even more competitive in the world market. Sam Lythgoe, the client lead for the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol at Hill + Knowlton Strategies, said there is significant value in joining the program.