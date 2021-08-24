Homicide shot by officers at Thornton golf course identified

The deadly officer-involved shooting of a homicide suspect on Wednesday is under investigation, Northglenn Police Department (NPD) said.

NPD said officers attempted to contact a homicide suspect around 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Malley Drive, who then drove away north on Washington Street.

Officers from Thornton Police Department then responded to assist before the suspect's vehicle stopped at the side of the road at 136th Avenue along Thorncreek Golf Course, according to NPD.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle, ran onto the greens of the golf course and then NPD said gunshots were exchanged after the suspect pulled out a gun.

The suspect was hit by gunshots and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to NPD. No officers were injured.

The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the man as 33-year-old Lucas Antonio Salas.

The Critical Incident Response Team from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office is investigating.

NPD said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending to outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com . Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here .

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here .

