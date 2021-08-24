Dining events: Pennyville Station host first bags tourney Sunday; Starbucks' PSL is back!

If you're a fan of playing bags, then grab a friend and sign up for Pennyville Station and Taco Melly's first bags tournament, which runs from 3-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the corner of Main and Fairview in downtown Park Ridge. The $150 per team entry includes the double-elimination tournament with the chance to win cash prizes of $2,500 for first place, $1,000 for second, $500 for third and a $250 gift card to Taco Melly for fourth. Also, each registered player will receive four drink tickets and one meal ticket featuring grilled ribs, kebabs (shrimp, veggie and chicken), mac and cheese, corn on the cob and coleslaw. Plus, there will be a DJ and live music from the Nick Moss Trio. Preregister at eventbrite.com/. Spectators are welcome.