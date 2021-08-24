Cancel
Chicago, IL

Dining events: Pennyville Station host first bags tourney Sunday; Starbucks' PSL is back!

By Caroline Linden
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a fan of playing bags, then grab a friend and sign up for Pennyville Station and Taco Melly's first bags tournament, which runs from 3-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the corner of Main and Fairview in downtown Park Ridge. The $150 per team entry includes the double-elimination tournament with the chance to win cash prizes of $2,500 for first place, $1,000 for second, $500 for third and a $250 gift card to Taco Melly for fourth. Also, each registered player will receive four drink tickets and one meal ticket featuring grilled ribs, kebabs (shrimp, veggie and chicken), mac and cheese, corn on the cob and coleslaw. Plus, there will be a DJ and live music from the Nick Moss Trio. Preregister at eventbrite.com/. Spectators are welcome.

www.dailyherald.com

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Policy Corner: Is 'Downstate' an offensive word?

With every word we print, we risk offending someone. Especially now, when people are more polarized than ever -- and on more than just the traditional hot-button topics. We've given considerable thought to avoiding the use of vilifying or dismissive words on either side of the abortion debate, the vaccine debate, the gender identity debate, political parties and more.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Jimmy Carter, Mitzi Gaynor, pumpkin carving, arm wrestling and more

See vintage Daily Herald photos of Jimmy Carter in Addison, Mitzi Gaynor, the new Chrysler K-Car, arm wrestling and more in our latest "Through the Film Magnifer" gallery. The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 33,760, Dom Najolia photo: Forest View High School students arm wrestle as part of their homecoming activities in Arlington Heights in October of 1974.

