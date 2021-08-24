Ivan Moody Gives Back to Charity via His Moody’s Medicinals Line

Your food matters, so when you shop for it, be it at the farmers’ market or the supermarket – or even if you’re more of a meal kit kind of person – put your chef’s hat on. The idea is to cook what you buy with care, whether you’re a culinary newbie or a kitchen ninja. Instead of racing through the market like your cart’s on fire, take your time and approach food shopping as a kind of mindfulness exercise rather than a chore. Here’s how to simplify it and get the job done as enjoyably and healthfully as possible: