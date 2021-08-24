Ivan Moody Gives Back to Charity via His Moody’s Medicinals Line
Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody is paying it forward. Indeed, in an effort that's grown exponentially over the last month, the musician, via his Moody's Medicinals CBD brand, recently said he's making three large donations — $10,000 apiece — to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Food Recovery Network and USA Skateboarding, all after an online sale on Moody's products elicited an upswell of support.963theblaze.com
