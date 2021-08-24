Initial Work Started On Putnam Jail Expansion, Groundbreaking Set For October
Preliminary work has begun on the Putnam County Jail expansion project in its lower parking lot this week. Sheriff Eddie Farris said that engineers have been on-site working to finalize details and ensure everything is ready to break ground sometime in October. Farris said the construction company has been working with their partners on initial engineering work and finalizing the architectural designs.newstalk941.com
