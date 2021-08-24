Cancel
Supergirl Star Teases Return of Two Fan Favorites in Final Episodes

By Keisha Hatchett
Warning: If you don’t want to see any spoilers about Supergirl ‘s final episodes, avert your eyes!

A few familiar faces are dropping by Supergirl before the CW series comes to an end this season. David Harewood, who plays J’onn J’onzz, shared an Instagram photo from the set featuring fellow series regular Brainiac, as well as returning favorites Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Jeremy Jordan’s tech whiz Winn, aka Toyman. Their returns were recently revealed via long-lens paparazzi photos.

“The Legionaires. @christophrwood @jeremymjordan @jesse_rath #MartianManhunter,” Harewood wrote in the caption.

Check out the spoilery photo below!

Mon-El was last seen in Season 5’s “It’s a Super Life,” which found our titular hero transported to an alternate reality in which the Daxamite prince never left Earth to ask for some much-needed advice regarding Lena Luthor. Winn also appeared in the episode, helping the Superfriends with a pesky Fifth Dimensional problem. Winn departed as a series regular at the end of Season 3, deciding to join the Legion far into the future alongside Mon-El, who also left in Season 3.

Supergirl returns with a new episode tonight at 9/8c, which will see Kara head back to CatCo with her father Zor-El in tow. The episode (titled “Welcome Back, Kara!”) finds Supergirl and Zor-El trying to put their time in the Phantom Zone behind them and focus on being superheroes. “Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City,” according to the official description.

How do you feel about Mon-El and Winn returning for the final season? Sound off in the comments below!

