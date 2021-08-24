Lake Oswego (Oregon) vs New Hampshire Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (8/24/21)
Following their loss to Sioux Falls on Monday, the Northwest Region representative, Lake Oswego Little League out of Lake Oswego, Oregon, will take on the New England team represented by North Manchester-Hooksett Little League as Game 18 of the Little League Baseball World Series resumes today and the first pitch coming at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 24 with a live broadcast on ESPN.www.oregonlive.com
