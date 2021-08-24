Lake Oswego (Oregon) vs New Hampshire Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (8/24/21)

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. (PDT) Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. Oregon State won the lone game of the series, 22-14 in 1967 at Purdue. David Bell: The 6-foot-2 third-year sophomore might be the best receiver Oregon State faces this season. Bell was the Big Ten’s freshman of the year in 2019, then earned all-conference honors a year ago despite having an NFL second-round pick on the roster in Rondale Moore. In just six games in 2020, Bell had 53 receptions for 625 yards and eight touchdowns. Bell caught at least eight passes in five of six games.