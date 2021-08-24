Cancel
Oregon State

Lake Oswego (Oregon) vs New Hampshire Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (8/24/21)

Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Following their loss to Sioux Falls on Monday, the Northwest Region representative, Lake Oswego Little League out of Lake Oswego, Oregon, will take on the New England team represented by North Manchester-Hooksett Little League as Game 18 of the Little League Baseball World Series resumes today and the first pitch coming at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 24 with a live broadcast on ESPN.

Beaverton, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon Class 6A Metro League football preview: Mountainside, Sunset and Westview expected to fight for championship

Last season: 4-2 Coach: James Mitcham, first season. Key players: Hayden Deegan, SR, RB/FS; Tomas Salcedo Hernandez, SR, OL/DE; Hunter Gerard, SR, QB; Joshua Lee, SR, WR/SS. Outlook: The Warriors won three consecutive games — including two against league foes — to close out the spring campaign, giving them some momentum going into the fall. Mitcham replaces Bill Volk, who resigned after the spring season. The Warriors were a senior-dominated squad in the spring, and they’ll be replacing a bunch a starters on both sides of the football.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Sneak peek: Oregon Ducks open 2021 season against Fresno State Bulldogs

No. 11 Oregon vs. Fresno State (1-0) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 45-0 win over UConn. The Week 0 game featured a balance offensive attack led by Jake Haener and Ronnie Rivers. Haener left the game with cramping in both legs but isn’t expected to miss any time this week. Fresno State returns 20 of 22 starters and added several prominent transfers this offseason. In Kalen DeBoer’s second season, Fresno State was picked to finish 4th in the West division in the Mountain West preseason poll and only Rivers was preseason all-conference.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers at Purdue Boilermakers football: Sneak peek

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. (PDT) Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. Oregon State won the lone game of the series, 22-14 in 1967 at Purdue. David Bell: The 6-foot-2 third-year sophomore might be the best receiver Oregon State faces this season. Bell was the Big Ten’s freshman of the year in 2019, then earned all-conference honors a year ago despite having an NFL second-round pick on the roster in Rondale Moore. In just six games in 2020, Bell had 53 receptions for 625 yards and eight touchdowns. Bell caught at least eight passes in five of six games.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon State announces Sam Noyer as its starting quarterback for Purdue

CORVALLIS -- Oregon State will go with sixth-year senior Sam Noyer as its starting quarterback for Saturday’s 2021 season opener at Purdue. Noyer, who transferred from Colorado in June, beat out fourth-year sophomore Chance Nolan for the starting berth. Tristan Gebbia, among those battling for the starting berth during the first two weeks of camp, is sidelined with a sore hamstring.

Comments / 0

