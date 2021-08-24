'Roger Federer has said in public many times that if he feels...', says former ace

Roger Federer has indeed become, and has established himself over the years, a face of aspiration and success for everyone. A person that everyone knows for his successes both on and off the court. It is difficult for fans to forget the achievements of the Swiss champion in the sport that, thanks to his incomparable style and the charisma that has distinguished him, he was able to rise up and re-launch himself, together with the help and talent of other great tennis players.