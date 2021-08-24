Cancel
Tennis

'Roger Federer has said in public many times that if he feels...', says former ace

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The veterans who have made the ATP circuit great over the past decade and a half are experiencing difficult times for different reasons. Roger Federer is the eldest of the platoon having recently turned 40. The Swiss phenomenon will undergo a new operation on his right knee and there are no guarantees regarding his possible return to the field, although King Roger has not lost his proverbial optimism.

