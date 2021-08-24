Showtime Teases ‘Ray Donovan’ Movie Premiere Date
Ray Donovan fans are getting the closure they didn’t get with the drama’s abrupt cancellation sooner than they might think. The two-hour movie serving as a wrap-up for all the storylines left hanging after the Season 7 finale — which became the series finale — will premiere in the first quarter of 2022, Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., shared during the Television Critics Association press tour (via Deadline). The series followed the titular character, a fixer played by Liev Schreiber.www.tvinsider.com
