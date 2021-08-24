New Melty Blood: Type Lumina Battle Trailer Showcases Young Bajiquan Practitioner Miyako Arima
Type-Moon has uploaded a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming 2D fighter, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, showcasing the young, 11-year old fighter, Miyako Arima. She is the eldest daughter of the Arima Branch family and is quite transparent with her feelings. Additionally, after observing the combative practices in her family’s dojo, she picked up on the Bajiquan martial art discipline. Of course, she still has to practice and hone her skills, but her strength is comical for a fifth-grader.noisypixel.net
