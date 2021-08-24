Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Melty Blood: Type Lumina Battle Trailer Showcases Young Bajiquan Practitioner Miyako Arima

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleType-Moon has uploaded a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming 2D fighter, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, showcasing the young, 11-year old fighter, Miyako Arima. She is the eldest daughter of the Arima Branch family and is quite transparent with her feelings. Additionally, after observing the combative practices in her family’s dojo, she picked up on the Bajiquan martial art discipline. Of course, she still has to practice and hone her skills, but her strength is comical for a fifth-grader.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bajiquan#Battle Preview#French#Rapid Beats#Time#Xbox One#Fate Grand Order
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
ComicsComicBook

Edens Zero Hypes Next Anime Arc With New Trailer

Edens Zero is hyping the new arc coming to the anime with a cool new trailer! While Hiro Mashima's original manga series has made its way through its third anniversary of running in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, its very first anime adaptation has reached the final chunk of episodes for its debut season. The second cour of the series has gathered the third of the Edens Zero's Four Shining Stars, and now it's preparing for the fourth and final member of this group, Valkyrie. This is coming with the next major arc of the anime, Sun Jewel.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

New trailer for the game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: this is its Versus Mode

Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have shown a new extended trailer of four minutes of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Honikami, the highly anticipated arena fighter with which they hope to captivate one of the most rapidly successful manganime of the last decades. Planned for this October 15th in the West, this footage shows us in detail the way against; where you will also find the online mode.
ComicsAnime News Network

Aria the Benedizione Film's Trailer Reveals December 3 Debut

New cast, returning staff, visual, theme song artists also revealed. The official website for the Aria franchise began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the Aria the Benedizione anime film that reveals that the film will open in Japan on December 3. The site also revealed the film's theme song...
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Video GamesIGN

Foreclosed - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for this narrative-driven action-adventure, Foreclosed. Set in a cyberpunk world, follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book-styled game as he unravels the conspiracy behind his identity foreclosure. Who is responsible and why? Foreclosed is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Young Souls Announcement Trailer Features Boss Battles

Game publisher The Arcade Crew and developer 1P2P have announced a new co-op RPG beat ‘em up Young Souls with an announcement trailer that features boss battles. The new game features twins Jenn and Tristan in their fight across realms in order to save their loved one. The trailer attached features them fighting against powerful otherworldly monsters, which showcases the game’s boss battles. The twins wield some of the many weapons and unique gear that players can find in the game against some of the powerful enemies.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Tormented Souls Gets A Spooky New Trailer, Switch Date Still 'TBC'

The new trailer above is one of the longest looks yet; it's actually confirming release dates later this month for Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nevertheless the Switch does still have a release window of 'TBC', while the press release says it's 'coming soon'. A limited retail edition also has 'Q3' as a loose release window.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Aliens: Fireteam Elite ‘Survive The Hive’ Trailer Reveals New Gameplay

Considering little more than a few weeks stands between gamers and the entertaining pastime of culling huge numbers of an extremely aggressive species of extraterrestrials, pre-release marketing for Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been notably absent. Since its surprise announcement earlier this year (when it was then just called Aliens: Fireteam), developer Cold Iron Studios has delivered only infrequent updates for the co-op shooter. The most recent—barring today’s reveal—dates back to June, alongside confirmation of a release date.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Metal Slug Tactics Announces Nintendo Switch Release in New Gameplay Trailer

Grid-Based SRPG Action Has Never Been So Explosive. We knew the dormant Metal Slug franchise was returning in the form of the grid-based SRPG Metal Slug Tactics, but we didn’t know the game was heading to Nintendo Switch. The announcement dropped earlier today as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase presentation alongside a striking gameplay trailer.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Within the Blade Review

Ninjas have been a mainstay of games and films for about as long as I can remember. In fact, I fondly remember watching American Ninja as an impressionable young man, wanting to be a ninja so bad it hurt. Yet I also remember playing games like Shinobi on the Sega Megadrive back in the day. What this rambling introduction is leading up to is that another entry into the “Ninja-em-up” genre is with us – Within the Blade. It comes from Ratalaika Games but the big question is whether or not it is worthy enough to hold a candle to the classics of the genre. Or should it have stayed in Shinobi school?
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Guilty Gear Strive Accolades Highlighted in New Trailer

Though it’s been out for two months by now, Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear Strive has received a new trailer highlighting its accolades. The fighting game released on PS4, PS5 and PC to a strong amount of critical acclaim for its presentation, visual style and overall changes to the core mechanics. You can check out our official review here for more details.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Blade & Soul Receives A New Character Class Next Month

NCSOFT released a few details this week about the next update coming to Blade & Soul, which comes with a brand new character class. According to the team, the game will be getting an Unreal Engine 4 game update, which will go live on September 8th across the board for all players. This update is basically going to overhaul a few things as it will upgrade the game's graphics, gameplay, and network optimization, as well as add new systems, and the new player class called the Dual Blade. The update will apply to the live service in both the Americas and Europe, with the bonus that no existing player progression will be affected. We got more details and a trailer for you below showing off how it will look.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy