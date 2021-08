If you don’t know by now or if you’ve been living under a rock, TikTok has been one of, if not the most popular social media apps of the past few years. We’ve been seeing major tech companies trying to emulate its success with their own versions. But now it looks like it’s TikTok’s turn to try out a popular feature on brands like Facebook, Snapchat, etc: the ephemeral posts. TikTok Stories is now being tested out in several countries outside of the U.S.