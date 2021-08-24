Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Why Astra Stock Rocketed a Lucky 7.77% Today

By Rich Smith
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

What happened

Global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc., a division of Japanese industrial giant Mitsui & Co., had good news for space fans today: Its SXRS-5 flight, which launched as part of SpaceX's Transporter-2 small satellite (SmallSat) express launch back on June 30, has been declared a "100% mission success."

And while Spaceflight Inc. may not be a publicly traded company, with a stock price that would benefit from this news, start-up defense contractor Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)is, and and its stock price just did -- benefit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KryyA_0bbhYUFq00
Meet Spaceflight Inc.'s family of Sherpa space tugs. Image source: Spaceflight Inc.

So what

Other than the fact that they're both space companies, what does Astra Space have to do with Spaceflight, you ask?

Well, simply this: The two Spaceflight spaceships that made up the SXRS-5 flight were both "orbital transport vehicles" (OTVs) -- small rocket ships that function as space tugs that can carry a cargo of satellites into their proper orbits after launch or even carry those satellites on missions outside Earth orbit.

One of Spaceflight's two OTVs was a Sherpa-FX tug that is designed to move as many as 14 other satellites at a time. The other was Spaceflight's new Sherpa-LTE craft, a tug powered by electric propulsion from Apollo Fusion -- and Astra Space just happens to own Apollo Fusion.

Now what

So now you see the connection.

Spaceflight had previously hired Apollo Fusion to build an electric spacecraft engine that would give its Sherpa-LTE spacecraft the ability to carry payloads to very high Earth orbits and even beyond Earth on interplanetary missions. In a prescient move, Astra bought Apollo Fusion in July 2021 before the company had even proven the thruster would work on an operational mission. And now, for the first time ever, it has done just that!

And that's why, as of 3:37 p.m. EDT Tuesday afternoon, Astra Space stock is flying a triple-lucky 7.77% higher.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
121K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Ships#Other Space#Rocket Launch#Spaceflight Inc#Japanese#Mitsui Co#Smallsat Rrb#Astra Space#Astr#Apollo Fusion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Astra Rocket 3.3 launch fails

WASHINGTON — Astra’s third attempt to reach orbit failed Aug. 28 when its Rocket 3.3 vehicle struggled to get off the launch pad because of an engine shutdown and eventually failed in flight. The small launch vehicle, designated LV0006 by Astra, ignited its five first-stage engines at about 6:35 p.m....
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Astra rocket fails after liftoff from Alaska

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space, a small, relatively new rocket company, failed in flight Saturday after a launch from Alaska supported in part by the U.S. Space Force. The rocket "suffered an anomaly" about 2 1/2 minutes after liftoff from Kodiak shortly after 6:30 p.m. EDT, the company...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

European regulators are allowing a partner's facility in Spain that manufactures Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to operate while an investigation into contamination issues moves forward. Investors could be concerned about potential production delays if more problems are found. What happened. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were sliding 3.8% lower as of 11:26...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Snowflake Stock a Buy?

Snowflake’s revenue more than doubled in the second quarter, but so did its net losses. Management expects Snowflake's product sales to decelerate in the third quarter. Snowflake management has high hopes for the future, but that optimism is already baked into its sky-high valuations. Snowflake's (NYSE:SNOW) stock price rose to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Yatsen Holding Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) took a dive today after the Chinese cosmetics company offered weak guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock closed down 17.6% on the news. So what. Yatsen, which owns brands including Perfect Diary and Abby's Choice, said revenue jumped 53% in the quarter to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Salesforce.com Stock Popped Today

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) rose 2.5% on Wednesday after the cloud titan delivered strong fiscal 2022 second-quarter results and boosted its full-year outlook. Salesforce's revenue jumped 23% year over year to $6.34 billion. Rising demand for digital transformation services is driving growth across the software provider's business lines. "Our Customer...
Aerospace & DefenseCNBC

Astra stock falls after weekend rocket launch failure

Rocket builder Astra's stock fell sharply Monday after the company's launch attempt over the weekend failed following an issue at liftoff. The company's LV0006 rocket tilted and slid sideways a moment after getting off the ground in Alaska, which Astra CEO Chris Kemp told CNBC was due to one of its five engines shutting down.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Astra Space Shares Are Plunging Today

An Astra Space rocket launched over the weekend didn't reach orbit after one of its engines apparently failed just a second after liftoff. The setback is a reminder that space is hard, and investors seem to be reacting as a result. What happened. Shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) fell nearly...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Pure Storage Stock Soared 14.5% Today

The stock of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), a provider of computer data storage hardware, was up 14.5% at 12:12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, even though the company reported only the very slimmest of earnings beats for its fiscal second quarter of 2022 last night. Analysts had forecast that Pure Storage would...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Zomedica Stock Is Zooming Higher Today

There wasn't any news from Zomedica to serve as a catalyst. Today's gain appears to be continued momentum related to an SEC filing made earlier this week by Morgan Stanley. Shares of Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) were zooming 16.7% higher as of 11:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday after soaring as much as 37.9% earlier in the session. There wasn't any news from the company, though.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Russian startup tests technology that filters SpaceX Starlink passes from astronomical observations

A Russian startup is testing a technology that filters out disruptive passes of SpaceX's Starlink satellites from astronomical observations. Developed by St. Petersbourg, Russia-based Stealth Transit, the technology detects bright approaching satellites and closes the telescope's shutter to prevent the spacecraft from ruining the image. In a statement emailed to...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Japanese company ispace unveils new, bigger moon lander

A Japanese company that's already shooting for the moon has unveiled more ambitious plans for a bigger, better lunar lander. The Tokyo-based company ispace unveiled its next-generation "Series 2" robotic moon lander Tuesday (Aug. 24) at the ​​36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs. The 9-foot-tall (2.7 meters) spacecraft, which can carry 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms) of payload to the lunar surface, is scheduled to debut in 2024, on ispace's third moon mission.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Joby Aviation Stock Soared 11% Today

Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), a recent SPAC IPO, surged Friday, closing the session up by 11.1%. And there didn't seem to be a good reason for it. There was no news on the wires about this start-up air-taxi service. No upgrades from analysts. Not even a change in a price target -- and yet, the stock price took off.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Pure Storage Stock Rocketed Higher This Week

The company's results beat analyst estimates across the board. Management's guidance looks promising, too. The stock is up 25% over the past month. Shares of enterprise data storage platform Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) jumped this week. By the end of the week, shares had risen about 23%. The stock's gain was...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China reveals plans to colonise space with a Mars base, cargo fleets, alien cities, and a ‘sky ladder’

China’s plans for the future of space exploration include a Mars base, planetary development, and a ‘sky ladder’ to transport cargo. The first of a three-step plan involves androids launched to take samples of Mars and look for the location of a Mars base site, said Wang Xiaojun, head of the state-owned China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) at the Global Space Exploration Conference, as reported by Global Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy