This mystery picture was identified by several people, including one by the father of one of the people, Heidi May Bugler, second from the left. Here are the identified people, and the occasion of the picture, from the combined sources: left to right, John Hill, Heidi Bugler, Billie Rolfe, Kalista Schuster, Lacey Scott, Heather Heming, and Bart Fouts holding the reins on BB, the horse. The occasion was the Intermediate 4-H Western Games Team headed to the State Fair, in either 1992 or 1993.