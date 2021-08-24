Cancel
Cristiano Ronaldo 'pushing for a move to Manchester City with potential swap deal involving Bernardo Silva or Aymeric Laporte'... and 'deal could be done THIS weekend'

By Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing for a move to Manchester City as Juventus' wantaway superstar eyes the exit door before the window slams shut at the end of the month. Doubts have surrounded the 36-year-old's future at Juventus, with the Portuguese star reported to have asked to begin last weekend's season opener at Udinese on the bench.

