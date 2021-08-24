Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sci-Fi Adventure ‘Xel’ Gameplay Revealed in Trailer for PC and Console Release

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemble Entertainment announced that the Tiny Roar-developed sci-fi adventure Xel will be coming to PC and consoles in 2022. Xel is inspired by the Zelda series and features various biomes for players to explore. The game is colorful and vibrant as you assume the role of Reid on her adventure to reclaim her memory of a previous life. Reid travels down this rabbit hole that leads her to a bizarre new land full of secrets, puzzles, and a not-so-stable sense of time.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Games#Assemble Entertainment#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Prisoners Being Sent to Off-World Colonies in 'Solitary' Sci-Fi Trailer

"I have no idea who you are or how I got here." Vertical Ent has released an official trailer for an indie sci-fi film titled Solitary, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Luke Armstrong, who finished this film last year during lockdown. This is another low budget sci-fi film with a cool concept that could turn out bad, or could be pretty good. Solitary is a contained sci-fi film about a man who wakes up inside a room to discover he's a prisoner sent into space to form Earth's first colony, and worse - his cell mate Alana is hell bent on destroying everything. Starring Johnny Sachon and Lottie Tolhurst as the two prisoners, with Michael Condron, Brian Bovell, and Ben Valentine. This kind of even feels like a lockdown film - two people contained in a studio apartment, in space, arguing about what to do when they get out. Safe travels.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Guilty Gear Strive Accolades Highlighted in New Trailer

Though it’s been out for two months by now, Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear Strive has received a new trailer highlighting its accolades. The fighting game released on PS4, PS5 and PC to a strong amount of critical acclaim for its presentation, visual style and overall changes to the core mechanics. You can check out our official review here for more details.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Charming Retro-Inspired Adventure ‘Arietta of Spirits’ Receives August Release Date for PC and Consoles; Demo Releasing Next Week

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Third Spirit Games have announced that their adventure title, Arietta of Spirits, will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC later this month. Throughout this adventure, players witness protagonist Arietta and her family visiting her late grandmother’s cabin a year...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Lightyear Frontier drops reveal trailer during ID@Xbox Twitch showcase

Lightyear Frontier was revealed during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase as a mashup of farming, exploration, resource management, and base building. Check out the trailer here:. As the trailer above shows, you can play with up to four players in online co-op. Over on the Steam page, we get a little more info. You'll have to contend with dynamic weather conditions and other "environmental hazards" when taking care of your harvest. It'll be up to you to decide whether you're in the mood for exploring, customising your farm, or getting stuck into the farm work itself. You can switch between a first and third-person perspective, as well as customise your "tractor mech," and it won't just be crops you're farming — you can also domesticate the wild creatures you discover, "with a complete breeding and genetics system."
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect 5 Teaser – Preview Of Bioware’s New RPG

A new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5, is on the way. EA announced the new game towards the end of 2020, and based on the teaser, it appears to be a complete entertainment win. It is a continuation of the original trilogy, possibly making this Mass Effect 4 rather than Mass Effect 5. While BioWare is keeping a lot of information regarding the upcoming instalment in the space-faring game under wraps, we have some hints courtesy of the announcement trailer and the first image released.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 map fully revealed, 50% bigger than previous game

Playground Games has now revealed Forza Horizon 5's map, showing off the game's various biomes, a long stretching highway, and the huge La Gran Caldera volcano. In a new Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go live stream, the developer detailed FH5's wet season summer map before uploading a high-resolution image to Twitter. The map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4's Britain and features prominent landmarks such as the La Gran Caldera volcano, which can be seen from anywhere on the map, a stadium in the centre, sand dunes out to the west, and a long highway (the longest in any Forza Horizon game) that cuts through the centre of the map.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

New trailer for the game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: this is its Versus Mode

Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have shown a new extended trailer of four minutes of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Honikami, the highly anticipated arena fighter with which they hope to captivate one of the most rapidly successful manganime of the last decades. Planned for this October 15th in the West, this footage shows us in detail the way against; where you will also find the online mode.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pet Project Games Reveals New Horror FPS Ripout

Pet Project Games have revealed more details about their next upcoming horror first-person shooter as they go sci-fi with Ripout. This is a bit of a change of pace as the game will have you working with a living Pet Gun that roams the halls with you and goes after all of the enemies in your path. It's like having an incredibly terrifying Pokémon going after everything with its natural abilities. The game is currently set to be released sometime in 2022, but they don't really have a set schedule for it as of this moment. In the meantime, enjoy the info below as well as the latest trailer.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Toy Soldiers HD release date delayed to September with new trailer

Publisher Accelerate Games and developer Signal Studios have released a Toy Soldiers HD release date trailer that delays the game slightly past its original August window to September 9, 2021. The slight delay is to “ensure a smooth launch on all platforms,” and they appreciate players’ continued support for the game. Otherwise, it’s still the cool remaster of the strategic 2010 war game you want.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker Remade By Fan in Unreal Engine

One fan of the Nintendo GameCube classic The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has recreated the game's iconic art style in Unreal Engine and the result is nothing short of incredible. Although Nintendo itself has remastered The Wind Waker in HD for the Nintendo Wii U, this transition to the Unreal Engine make the game look more stunning than ever before.
Video GamesNME

‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’ is being developed in Unreal Engine 5

GSC Game World has announced that the upcoming Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will be using Unreal Engine 5 to power its post-apocalyptic world. Stalker 2 will be the first game in the Stalker series to switch from the proprietary X-Ray engine and instead use Unreal Engine 5. A tweet from the official Stalker account announced the switch, saying, “Hey @UnrealEngine, feel free to mention we’re running on UE5.”
Video Gamesvg247.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022 [Update]

The Life is Strange remaster has been pushed back. Update: Square Enix has just confirmed that the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors has been pushed back to some other date this year. All other platforms remain on track for release on September 10. You can read the...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy