Sci-Fi Adventure ‘Xel’ Gameplay Revealed in Trailer for PC and Console Release
Assemble Entertainment announced that the Tiny Roar-developed sci-fi adventure Xel will be coming to PC and consoles in 2022. Xel is inspired by the Zelda series and features various biomes for players to explore. The game is colorful and vibrant as you assume the role of Reid on her adventure to reclaim her memory of a previous life. Reid travels down this rabbit hole that leads her to a bizarre new land full of secrets, puzzles, and a not-so-stable sense of time.noisypixel.net
Comments / 0