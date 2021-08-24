Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

In the Garden: Reagan Kastner

By Sunset staff
sunset.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for West Coast garden inspiration? This celebrity houseplant stylist reveals her favorites. Welcome to In the Garden, our occasional series featuring landscape designers, urban farmers, and plant people we love, sharing their favorite projects and inspiration. How does a photographer turn into a plantscaper overnight? Meet Reagan Kastner. The...

www.sunset.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nev Schulman
Person
Drew Barrymore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Catfish#Tiktok#The Plant Doctors#Instagram#Tik Tok#Buzzfeed#Stylush#Mtv#Stylush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Lea’s Garden

Today we’re in New England visiting Lea’s garden. A pretty magical image of a beautiful garden—it looks like Lea has combined every possible shade of green to make this perfectly lush image come together. This is Lea’s “Moss Mandala,” part of a bigger garden that she calls “The Puddle Garden,”...
Gardeningcapeandislands.org

Gardens in August

On The Point, we discuss how a combination of drought and humidity is impacting August gardens. Also, we share some ideas for August color in the perennial beds, how to deal with some seasonal plant diseases and pests, and what you can still plant in the vegetable garden. Our guest is horticulturist Roberta Clark, with Mindy Todd hosting.
LifestyleHouston Chronicle

We Found the Perfect Historic Hotel in Santa Barbara

Since the rest of the world considers Los Angeles a vacation destination, sometimes it feels like a stretch for Angelenos to make — or justify — a real getaway. But even if you live blocks from the beach, there’s nothing like visiting a different beach, and a change of scenery is always a victory (even if it’s the same kind of scenery). Which is to say: Angelenos should go to the beach — leave town and go to the beach! While American spend their time dreaming of international waters, it’s easy to forget that places like the Santa Barbara coast are touted just as widely abroad. Less than a hundred miles away from Los Angeles, this chilled-out coastal haven has acquired a reputation as a celebrity haven for a reason: It’s nearly paradise.
AnimalsBay Weekly

Gardening for Health

Growing up on the property surrounding Beaver Creek, I never saw a beaver. Then, a couple of years ago, walking along the banks of the creek, I noticed sweet gum trees chewed down to a foot in height. The more I walked, the more I noticed saplings chewed down and many sticks with the bark meticulously chewed off were in the stream. The wonderful beaver pond formed in the floodplain below my house. And oh, did it bring the waterfowl.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Designer’s Aversion to White Fueled Her Feel-Good Seaside Home

After Nancy Meyers’s film Something’s Gotta Give came out in 2003, Sibella Court noticed a shift in the way her fellow Australians designed seaside homes. “There was this weird phenomenon where everyone wanted what they called a Hamptons house,” she says. In other words, a wave of neutral beachy escapes—dull greige walls, shingled facades, and all—ensued. But when Court, the founder of The Society—a retail line made up of industrial door knockers, haberdashery scissors, vintage-inspired textiles, and more—her husband, Ben Harper, and their daughter, Silver, sold their Sydney apartment to move to the quiet seaside town of Bundeena (an hour-and-a-half-long drive from her city studio), they traded the typical nautical look for dramatically dark nooks and pressed-tin ceilings. “I have an aversion to white houses,” she says with a laugh.
Gardeningmashed.com

Martha Stewart Fans Are Stunned By Her Vegetable Garden Harvest

If your springtime optimism about a bountiful fall harvest turned to dismay when stealthy yard critters plucked your tomatoes before they ripened on the vine or your bevy of cucumber blossoms fizzled on the stem, it may be time to cut your losses and plan for next year. For inspiration, check out the kaleidoscopic display of fresh-from-the-garden produce on Martha Stewart's Instagram page along with the caption, "It's a bountiful harvest over at @marthastewart48's Bedford farm. This year's extra hot summer has been exceptionally good to the tomatoes. From about 100 plants we are picking all different sizes, shapes, and colors for sauce, canning, and fresh eating. What dishes do you think Martha should make with this garden haul?"
GardeningMilton Daily Standard

Master Gardener: Lasagna gardening

Lasagna gardening is all about the layers. If you have been given poor, rocky soil or want the confidence of organic soil, this is an ideal solution. The beauty of it is that you can place these gardens anywhere flat and with enough sun. The space can be large or small, depending on your needs. High or low, it’s all about the layers. There are fewer weeds and less watering needed once a lasagna garden is established. Layers can be placed directly on the ground with or without sides. Fall is the best time to start a lasagna garden. In autumn, the material will be conveniently available: leaves and debris from garden cleanup. The layers will break down over the winter and be ready for spring plantings of vegetables or flowers.
Visual Artdiablomag.com

Sculpture in the Garden

At its 27th annual show, the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery featured works from over 20 renowned Northern California artists. From June through August, guests admired sculptures, such as “Welcome Woman” by Leslie Safarik, and were also allowed to view the exhibit during the Evening Summer Strolls, which took place after-hours and included live music and beer and wine for purchase. Some of the stunning pieces on display were created by local artists, including Jeff Key, Catherine Daley, Karina Kudymova, and Judy Bolef Miller.
GardeningThe Spokesman-Review

In the Garden: Be a greener gardener

Gardeners do so much for the environment by planting trees and flowers, growing their own food and attracting pollinators to their gardens. In our changing world, we can always strive to become better, greener gardeners. With this summer’s extended heat wave, relentless wildfire smoke and exceptional drought conditions, it can...
GardeningReading Eagle

Gardening and Landscapes

This saying is true in gardening as well as in life. H Sometimes the very size of large gardens can discourage us, and we throw up our hands in frustration and say, “I could never do that’ as we head for the couch. Wait! There is an alternative: container gardens....
Home & Gardensunset.com

Lemongrass, Mushrooms and Beyond: Plant Your Cocktail Garden Now

With summer on the wane, you might think it’s time to hang up your shears. Instead, indulge in some seriously delicious autumnal cocktails, straight from your own garden. As the weather cools, there’s something so satisfying—romantic, even—about snipping something from the fall garden and muddling it into an herbaceous cocktail. But don’t just grow your own for the bragging rights. Adding freshly picked herbs gives a drink depth while tickling the nose with fresh notes that can’t be found elsewhere.
Home & Gardenmontecristomagazine.com

Beyond the Veil: A Private Family Retreat in Vancouver by Measured Architecture

Anyone in Greater Vancouver building a new home or renovating an old one at the tail end of the last century or the beginning of this one could scarcely avoid being influenced by the permanently exaggerated, perpetually yoyoing real estate market and the fear that even the smallest introduction of architectural adventure or personal preference could mean taking a bath when it came time to sell.
Gardeningtheharlemvalleynews.net

The Volunteer Garden

I used to be meticulous about “deadheading,” pinching or snipping the fading blossoms from my annuals and perennial flowers so that the plants didn’t set seed. This was partly an expression of a desire for neatness. I didn’t like what I perceived as the sloppy look of a bed or border dotted with wilting flowers. But there was also a practical aspect to my compulsion. Annual flowers stop blooming once they have set seed, so deadheading is a way to prolong their season of bloom. And I had been taught that deadheading perennials redirects the energy they would have devoted to seed production back into the growth of the plants and so enhances their vigor. I’ve often heard this justification for deadheading touted, although I’ve never seen any scientific evidence substantiating this claim.
Gardeningsmallfarmersjournal.com

Visiting Gardens

Liz and I have been away for a week, our Airbnb booking, made in hope rather than expectation last January, happily coinciding with an opening of restrictions, so we were able to visit our daughter in her house, and they came to spend a lazy day with us. A few lazy days is what we needed, there has been so much happening recently, with aged parents and changes to work brought on by the effects of the pandemic, as well as the usual stuff.
Lifestylebrides.com

26 Alternative Wedding Bouquet Ideas

From lush peony bouquets in spring to dahlias, hydrangeas, and cosmos in summer, the choices for wedding blooms are incredible. With so many flower possibilities, you can truly find a perfect match for any aesthetic. But what if flowers aren’t your thing?. While it may follow tradition to carry a...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Amazing Ideas To Transform Your Bedroom Into A Princess-Like Place

Everyone’s bedroom is their safe haven and unique personal space. When you walk into someone’s bedroom, you get a sense of their character and what they love. If you are a girly girl or if you are trying to decorate a room for a young lady who is into fairy tales, then a princess theme should be a great choice. It is really easy to transform your room into a little princess palace as long as you know what you want. Here are some great ideas to help you make your fairytale a reality and to transform your bedroom into a magical suite.
Dublin, NHKeene Sentinel

Water Garden or a Rain Garden?

Mother Nature sometimes seems cruel, don’t you think? The west coast is burning up and we’ve had so much rain, I’ve seen small ponds formed in meadows that simply haven’t gone away all summer. My muck boots are taking on a somewhat greyish pickled look. Well, like they say, if given lemons you might as well make lemonade, right?
LifestyleSFGate

Former home of John Steinbeck is for rent on Airbnb

In Pacific Grove, just down the road from the famed Monterey Bay Aquarium, sits the “John Steinbeck Cottage,” a home where the celebrated author of “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Of Mice and Men” lived from 1941 to 1943. The property is actually made up of three houses, two of...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to Design Your Home So It Never Looks Outdated, According to HGTV Experts

It can be hard to resist design trends when they’re everywhere, even if you know there’s a large possibility that they will soon be outdated. On the other hand, you don’t want to resort to making everything gray and beige. But Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, the pair behind the famous Instagram account Cheap Old Houses who now have their own HGTV show by the same name, have a word of advice — lean into the design origins and inspiration of your home, and it’ll never feel dated.
Glenview, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Glenview Gardeners open butterfly garden

Glenview Gardeners officially opened their butterfly garden at The Grove in Glenview during their meeting Aug. 17 with the unveiling of a plaque. They also used the occasion to celebrate their 30th anniversary as a club, feasting on special cookies decorated with flowers and butterflies. The butterfly garden is on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy