Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

By Saqib Ahmed
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCKBx_0bbhUBaR00
A GameStop Inc. store is shown in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shares of several retail trading darlings, including AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) and GameStop (GME.N), surged in heavy volume late on Tuesday, on no apparent news, dealing over $1 billion in losses to short sellers.

While broad market indexes rose modestly on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq (.IXIC) up 0.5% and the S&P 500 (.SPX) 0.1% higher, several of the "meme stocks" notched big gains.

GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments (CLOV.O) rose 9.9%, Koss Corp (KOSS.O) rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed (HOOD.O) 9.0% and ContextLogic (WISH.O) rose 6.4%.

"When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

The jump in the share price on Tuesday also dealt large losses to investors with bearish bets on some of these stocks, according to analytics company ORTEX.

"Heavily shorted stocks have, for the last month, been less volatile than earlier this year. Today we saw an end to this," said Ortex co-founder Peter Hillerberg.

The share price gains in AMC and GameStop generated losses for close to $1 billion for short sellers, Hillerberg said.

Short sellers aim to profit by selling borrowed shares, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price.

Several of these stocks also drew higher-than-usual trading volume in the options market on Tuesday, as traders jockeyed to either take advantage of the rallying prices or moved to cover positions that were under water.

For instance, GameStop options trading volume was at 407,000 contracts, or about six times its recent average daily trading volume, according to data from options analytics firm Trade Alert. AMC options volume came in at 1.6 million contracts, nearly three times its daily average, making it the most active single stock name in the options market on Tuesday, Trade Alert data showed.

While the retail trading frenzy that had taken Wall Street by storm earlier this year has subsided somewhat in recent months, the periodic wild moves in the share prices has kept investors on their toes, analysts said.

"Options prices are implying that this is not going away any time soon," said Brian Overby, senior options analyst at Ally Invest.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
199K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Day Trading#Derivatives#Amc Entertainment#Ixic#Spx#Gamestop#Clover Health Investments#Koss Corp Lrb Koss O#Robinhood Markets#Contextlogic#Ortex#Ortex Co#Ally Invest#The Thomson Reuters Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors weighed Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium and gauge Fed tapering policy. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.14% to $354.08. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.12% to $380.26. The...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

A Top Stock Under $10

BGC Partners is one of three leaders in the inter-dealer brokerage space. The company has seen rapid growth from its electronic trading platform, Fenics. A lot of new investors have come into the market in the past few years, in large part because of the ease of investing through no-fee online brokerages like Robinhood. And many of the most popular stocks on Robinhood, for example, are those with shares under $10. Some traders are looking to swing these stocks and sell for a profit, while others are looking for multibaggers that will generate great long-term returns.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock market turns cautious as ‘defensive’ shares surge

Some of the hottest stocks in the U.S. are pointing to an economic cool-down. Utilities and healthcare are among the best-performing groups in the S&P 500 so far this quarter, with gains of 7.8% and 6.6%, respectively, compared with a 4.9% rise in the broad stock index. Big winners include utility NextEra Energy Inc., NEE -0.48% which is up 14% this quarter, while shares of medical company Danaher Corp. DHR 0.24% are up 19%.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Stocks to Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

A 10-fold return is extremely rare. Most growth stocks fail to ever deliver that return, and the ones that do could take decades. However, that doesn’t mean growth investors should abandon their quest for prosperity. Here are the top two growth stocks that are most likely to turn $10,000 into...
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Support.com soars 400% in new meme stock attack

(Bloomberg) – The social media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against. Shares Support.com Inc. soared on Friday, increasing this week’s triple-digit rally after day traders began promoting the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps businesses manage support. technical and customer.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike Stock Soared This Week

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) surged this week after Nasdaq announced that it would add the cloud security leader to one of its most popular stock indexes. As of the market close on Thursday, CrowdStrike's stock price was up 17%. So what. CrowdStrike joined the Nasdaq-100 index on Thursday. It replaced...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why BeyondSpring Stock Is Soaring This Week

BeyondSpring's lead candidate, plinabulin, attracted a big pharmaceutical partner to help with a potential new drug launch in China. Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI), a clinical-stage biotech company, have been surging this week in response to a lucrative new partnership with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals in China. Investors are justifiably excited about the partners' new agreement to commercialize and co-develop BeyondSpring's neutropenia-prevention candidate, called plinabulin.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

How Far Can the S&P 500 Rally After the Fed Event?

We had some really interesting action in the stock market last week, which was dominated by the Fed’s event on Friday. During the week, traders navigated several days of Fed speakers, with Chairman Jerome Powell due on Friday morning. The early part of the week was dominated by low volume...
Stockscheddar.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq Notch More Records Even as the Dow Slips

The Fearless Girl statue faces the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are easing higher on Wall Street in early trading Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 keeping major indexes near the record highs they set last week. Big Tech companies had some of the strongest gains in the early going. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down slightly. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P, Nasdaq post record closes on dovish Fed taper-talk

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq topped their record closes once again on Monday, bolstered by technology stocks, as last week's dovish comments from the Federal Reserve on tapering its monetary stimulus refocused investors' minds on economic growth. It was the fourth record closing high in five sessions for...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Nab New Highs as Apple Gains

Stocks churned mostly higher today as investors continued to cheer Friday's dovish speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, where he indicated that tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program was likely imminent, but a rate hike was not. The idea of low interest rates for the foreseeable future as well...
StocksFortune

Meme stocks are hot commodities, but the ticker symbol MEME? Priceless

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Will Hershey is playing hardball. He flat-out rejected $100,000 and shrugged at $250,000. Fine, I say. What if someone offered you $500,000?. “Hold on,” he says. “Let’s take a step back. I don’t own the...
StocksFOXBusiness

Affirm stock soars on Amazon partnership

Shares of Affirm Holdings soared 45% during Monday's trading session after the fintech platform announced a new partnership with Amazon on a buy now, pay later option. The partnership will give select Amazon customers the option to split the total cost of purchases valued at $50 or more into monthly payments using Affirm.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Support.com Shares Soar Another 38% as Meme Traders Pile Into the Heavily Shorted Software Company

Shares of Support.com extended their massive GameStop-style rally as Reddit-obsessed retail investors zoned in on the heavily shorted software name. The stock of the provider of technical support surged 38.2% on Monday to $36.39 apiece, posting its eighth straight day of gains. Shares have skyrocketed 347% during the eight-day winning streak as Reddit traders flocked into the little-known small-cap stock.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AFRM, FB, ZM, TSLA

The bears were caught offside on Friday, betting that the Fed would say something to derail the rally. The opposite was true, as the S&P 500 surged to new all-time highs. That train continued without stopping on Monday. With all of that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Sensex above 57,100 amid mixed trading in Asia, tech stocks help Wall Street

India’s Sensex hit a fresh record high at 57,100, while Nifty neared historic levels of 17,000, despite mixed global cues, as IT and pharma stocks surged. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks were weaker on Tuesday as Beijing’s crackdown on private industries continued, while Japan’s Nikkei managed some recovery in the later hours. On Wall Street, Dow Jones declined but S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved to fresh record highs on Monday, led by technology stocks as investors responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s dovish comments on tapering in monetary stimulus and what that might mean for the economic recovery. The Nasdaq...

Comments / 0

Community Policy