A government agency you may not have heard of got busy over the weekend monitoring offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico as hurricane Ida blew through. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement activated its Hurricane Response Team, which works with operators and other government agencies until the storm is no longer a threat. BSEE says by Sunday afternoon personnel were evacuated from 288 production platforms and 11 drilling rigs in the Gulf. Another ten of the so-called dynamically-positioned rigs were moved out of the storm's path. The agency reports operators have shut in more than 95% of crude production and 93% of natural gas production in the Gulf.