Another win for New Smyrna's Kevin Aylwin on West Florida Golf Tour

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18th-hole birdie was the difference Tuesday for Kevin Aylwin, who won his second straight start on the West Florida Tour. The New Smyrna Beach golfer shot a two-day total of 11-under-par 133 (63-70) for a one-shot win in the Tara Championship at Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton. Aylwin's birdie on the par-5 closing hole was just enough, as two of the three golfers tied for runner-up eagled the hole.

