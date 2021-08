The following is a guest article by Dr. Nadeem Dhanani, MD, MPH and Medical Director of Urology, Modernizing Medicine. There has been a great deal of discussion over the last year and a half about the value of telemedicine and its potentially transformative benefits long term. Often, these high-level conversations allude to the use of telemedicine for primary and preventative care, broadly increasing access to care and reducing the risk of transmission in waiting rooms. However, there is another crucial healthcare setting where telemedicine may have even more value and utility: post-operative care.