Finding ROI in the adviser tech stack

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Boomi™ announced the recent findings of The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform, August 2021, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Boomi. The study revealed that the Boomi AtomSphere Platform delivered a 410% return on investment (ROI) over a three-year period, with the platform paying for itself in less than six months. The study also highlighted Boomi’s open and neutral platform reduced integration development times by 65% ─ an increased efficiency value of more than $3.7 million ─ enabling businesses to connect data, applications, devices, and people in hours or days instead of weeks or months.