Lucky Charms All Marshmallows

Dana Hermann never planned to become a marshmallow expert. Of course, she never planned for a pandemic to upend the world, either. As 2020 began redefining so-called normal life, the Plymouth Meeting woman purchased some “gourmet” marshmallows. She reasoned the pillowy sweets were “small pleasures…a nice distraction” in the midst of major disorder “and one awful thing after another – the fires out West, Afghanistan – in the media.” But when the candy became a family hit, it occurred to Hermann she could make her own for far less money than she’d paid at a local retailer. She hit the internet, began refining recipes and encouraged by informal taste-testers and a few tips from a chef-neighbor, Malvern Road Marshmallows was born a little over a year ago.