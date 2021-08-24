Cancel
Lucky Charms All Marshmallows

 6 days ago

General Mills’ Lucky Charms is bringing back its Just Magical Marshmallows option. You might remember seeing the marshmallows-only cereal released back in 2015. The brand then brought it back in 2017 and 2019, and in 2020 it unveiled a new bag of Just Magical Marshmallows. The bag is coming back this year—but it’s newly designed. It comes in eight bag designs, each reflecting one of the eight marshmallow shapes you’ll find in every bag: hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and red balloons. You should be able to find them on store shelves soon.

