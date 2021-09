WAUSA — Greg Conn has been doing this volleyball thing for three decades now, so he should know a thing or two about the game. Entering his 33rd year as the head coach of the Wausa Lady Vikings, Conn could end up with another interesting squad after last year’s 13-10 campaign that included a couple of upper crust finishes at multiple tournaments, a second round showing at the Lewis and Clark Conference tournament and ended up with one of the best seasons in the past few years before falling out of the SubDistricts.