Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former XFL commissioner, West Virginia AD Oliver Luck will join Big 12 as a consultant
Former West Virginia Mountaineers athletic director (2010-2014) and, more recently, XFL commissioner Oliver Luck (2018-2020) is joining the Big 12 Conference as a consultant. .@Big12Conference has brought in former West Va AD and XFL commish Oliver Luck as a consultant, according to league sources. He is widely respected in the industry and some folks had touted him for the Pac 12 commissioner opening. More coming on my radio show @1660ESPN.www.chatsports.com
