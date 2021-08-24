Cancel
Football

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former XFL commissioner, West Virginia AD Oliver Luck will join Big 12 as a consultant

By Burnt Orange Nation
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer West Virginia Mountaineers athletic director (2010-2014) and, more recently, XFL commissioner Oliver Luck (2018-2020) is joining the Big 12 Conference as a consultant. .@Big12Conference has brought in former West Va AD and XFL commish Oliver Luck as a consultant, according to league sources. He is widely respected in the industry and some folks had touted him for the Pac 12 commissioner opening. More coming on my radio show @1660ESPN.

West Virginia State
Oliver Luck
#Xfl#Pac 12#American Football#Mountaineers#Xfl#Big12conference
