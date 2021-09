NBCUniversal content chief Susan Rovner has said that the studio is ready to do a reboot of The Office whenever one condition is met: they get the go-ahead from Office US creator Greg Daniels. According to Rovner's official statement in a recent interview about The Office getting a reboot: "Whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we're standing by". Word of The Office getting a reboot has (ironically) been building in the last few years, as the NBC comedy series of the 2000s has seen a major resurgence on streaming services like Netflix and Peacock, in addition to its syndicated television run.