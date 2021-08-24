Counting Down to LoL 11.17 Start Time

GameMill Entertainment has announced Nerf: Legends, a brand-new first-person shooter game based on Hasbro's beloved franchise. Set to release in October 2021, the game will offer a single-player campaign, as well as online multiplayer modes. Multiplayer will feature a 4v4 mode, as well as an eight-player free-for-all. The game will seemingly use the Nerf license to great effect, offering 15 different blasters. These include options from the company's Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines, as well as "new releases from 2021." Players will also be able to customize their own characters, while the game's blasters can be altered with different skins and "upgradeable perks."
