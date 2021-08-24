Watch Nicole Byer, Wayne Brady in new trailer for 'Nailed It!'; Billy Porter to direct Gabrielle Union's 'To Be Real'

This story about Tracee Ellis Ross first appeared in the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. By the time its sixth season was coming to a close, ABC’s “black-ish” was a smooth machine. One of the few broadcast TV shows still able to capture the zeitgeist in the streaming era, the show had more than a dozen Emmy nominations to its name and was being hailed as one of the most relevant and casually incisive series on television. The cast and crew knew the job inside and out. “The experience has been good from the beginning, but it’s only gotten better,” said star Tracee Ellis Ross, up for her fifth Emmy this year.