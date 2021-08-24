Cancel
Watch Nicole Byer, Wayne Brady in new trailer for 'Nailed It!'; Billy Porter to direct Gabrielle Union's 'To Be Real'

 7 days ago

The season-six trailer for Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series Nailed It! has been released. Hosted by the hilarious Nicole Byer, the upcoming season will once again bring amateur bakers together for a chance to win $10,000. Some of the new challenges include “paranormal pastries” and an opportunity to celebrate Black History with various confections. Jacques Torres will return as judge, while Sam Richardson, Wayne Brady, Reggie Watts, Big Freedia, June Diane Raphael and Sasheer Zamata will step in as celebrity guest judges. Nailed It! hits Netflix on September 15.

