Environment

Climate Doom is Killing Us

By Jillian Waterhouse, Opinion Editor
 8 days ago

People survive on hope. In times of great suffering, it has been hope that has held us together. When hope, our unifying element, is eliminated-- what are we left with?. The climate crisis has become a constant in our reality. It is not a question or something to be discovered, but simply something we know. Climate change is a side effect of capitalism. For the most part, we’ve read the statistics (including the commonly cited study which revealed that just 100 companies are responsible for 71% of climate change). We understand the sources of climate change. We understand that it’s worsening.

