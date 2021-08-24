Climate Doom is Killing Us

People survive on hope. In times of great suffering, it has been hope that has held us together. When hope, our unifying element, is eliminated-- what are we left with?. The climate crisis has become a constant in our reality. It is not a question or something to be discovered, but simply something we know. Climate change is a side effect of capitalism. For the most part, we’ve read the statistics (including the commonly cited study which revealed that just 100 companies are responsible for 71% of climate change). We understand the sources of climate change. We understand that it’s worsening.