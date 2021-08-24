Ochsner makes vaccination mandatory for employees
Ochsner Health System, which operates Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City, will require its physicians, employees and providers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29. Following full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Ochsner Health (Ochsner) announced a mandatory requirement that all its physicians, providers and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 29, 2021. This formal announcement comes as the Gulf South continues to face high COVID-19 positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths. Today, Ochsner is caring for 979 COVID-19 patients. More than 88%, 865, are unvaccinated.www.banner-tribune.com
