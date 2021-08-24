College Students, it's Time to Let Go of Big Words
It’s common knowledge that a large vocabulary is a sign of intelligence. At least, that’s what college students tell themselves when they crack open a thesaurus to pump up their essay. After all, sophisticated writing must involve using lots of sophisticated words, right? If this line of reasoning checks out for you, then you might be surprised to learn that science tends to frown on the pretentious pupil who purloins his professor’s pompous parlance.www.theutcecho.com
